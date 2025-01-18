Left Menu

PM Modi Distributes 65 Lakh Property Cards Under Landmark SVAMITVA Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to villagers across India. This initiative aims to provide legal property documents and enhance economic inclusion for rural communities. Using drone technology, the program promises to resolve longstanding disputes and improve village development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the distribution of over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant stride in rural empowerment on Saturday by distributing over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in more than 230 districts, spanning 10 states and two Union territories. The event, conducted via video conferencing, marked a historic moment for residents of over 50,000 villages.

Launched five years ago, the SVAMITVA scheme addresses a critical need for property rights in rural India, a challenge echoed in a United Nations study. By providing more than 1.5 crore people with property cards to date, the initiative seeks to convert what has been termed as 'dead capital' into valuable, legally recognized assets.

Incorporating cutting-edge drone technology, the scheme maps residential areas to provide villagers with official property certification, mitigating disputes and facilitating access to bank loans. This drive also significantly boosts economic prospects by adding substantial capital to the national economy, aligning with the government's vision of Gram Swaraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

