SVAMITVA Scheme: Pioneering Rural Empowerment with Technology

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised the SVAMITVA Scheme for empowering rural property owners by providing accurate revenue records, facilitating asset monetization, and enabling access to bank loans. Prime Minister Modi distributed property cards, resolving disputes and fostering economic growth across thousands of villages.

Updated: 18-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:47 IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the SVAMITVA Scheme on Saturday, emphasizing its impact on rural empowerment by delivering crucial revenue records to rural homeowners. He noted the new capability for property owners to sell their assets and secure bank credits, effectively addressing persistent issues stemming from the absence of proper documentation.

Khattar detailed, 'The Prime Minister initiated the SVAMITVA scheme, now encompassing every piece of land with the establishment of revenue records for individual homes. This enables rightful selling by owners.' The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister celebrated the issuance of Svamitva cards to 10,850 individuals from 128 villages, reflecting a widespread initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, benefiting over 65 lakh individuals across 50,000 villages.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to enhance rural economic progress by issuing a 'Record of Rights' using advanced drone surveys. This initiative significantly reduced land disputes by providing precise ownership data and records, paving the way for property monetization and institutional credit access.

The scheme has enabled better property assessments and tax implementations, supporting comprehensive planning at the village level. Achieving saturation in Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, drone surveys have marked significant progress in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and several Union Territories.

Launched on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide 'Record of Rights' to rural property owners utilizing advanced drone and GIS technologies. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

