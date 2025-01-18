Dramatic Capture in Chhattisgarh: Suspect in Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Nabbed

In a swift operation, Chhattisgarh's law enforcement successfully captured Aakash Kanojia, the main suspect in the high-profile stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The apprehension took place in Durg, as the suspect was traveling on the Jnaneswari Express train.

The dramatic capture, confirmed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, was enabled by a tip-off from the Juhu Police Station. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted promptly upon receiving the suspect's photograph, leading to Kanojia's detention and an upcoming transfer to Mumbai Police.

This arrest marks a significant development in the case, which saw Saif Ali Khan brutally attacked at his Mumbai residence. The actor received immediate medical attention, and while currently out of ICU, his recovery is being closely monitored. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police continue their extensive investigation, deeply examining CCTV footage, and interviewing numerous individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)