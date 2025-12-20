Massive Turtle Rescue: RPF Thwarts Smuggling in Sahibganj
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 662 Indian softshell turtles in Jharkhand, apprehending three people for smuggling them. The turtles were seized during a train inspection and will undergo medical checks before being released. Legal actions are initiated under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The Railway Protection Force made a significant breakthrough by rescuing 662 Indian softshell turtles in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The operation also led to the arrest of three suspects who were allegedly involved in smuggling activities.
Authorities sprang into action after receiving a tip-off regarding the illegal transport of turtles on the Farakka Express. Vigilant RPF personnel conducted a sweep once the train departed from the Sahibganj station, leading them to the culprits. The suspects, identified as Karan Patrakat, Kusma Patrakat, and Manju Patrakat, were found with 22 bags filled with turtles during the search operations.
Medical examinations were promptly arranged for the rescued turtles, and the forest department took custody to ensure their safe return to their natural habitat. Legal proceedings under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 are underway as officials aim to dismantle the smuggling network.
