Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of NDRF with Major Initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join the National Disaster Response Force's 20th Foundation Day celebrations in Vijayawada, inaugurating projects worth Rs 220 crores. Under PM Modi's leadership, India emphasizes a zero-casualty disaster management approach, aiming to strengthen disaster resilience through initiatives like NIDM's Southern Campus and advanced training facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:20 IST
Amit Shah Leads 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of NDRF with Major Initiatives
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to mark a significant occasion as the Chief Guest at the 20th Foundation Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, this Sunday. As part of the celebrations, Shah will unveil several projects valued at Rs 220 crores, according to an official release.

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive, India is pivoting to a zero-casualty strategy in disaster management, moving away from traditional relief-focused methods. Shah's itinerary includes inaugurating key projects: the Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the 10th NDRF Battalion, and the Regional Response Centre in Supaul, underscoring India's commitment to disaster resilience and response capability.

Additionally, Shah will lay the foundation for an 'Integrated Indoor Shooting Range' at Hyderabad's National Police Academy. This state-of-the-art, Rs 27 crore facility will provide all-weather, technologically advanced training for IPS probationers. The new infrastructure mirrors international standards, enhancing the training spectrum within Indian police forces amid other disaster management and response enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025