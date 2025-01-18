Amit Shah Leads 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of NDRF with Major Initiatives
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join the National Disaster Response Force's 20th Foundation Day celebrations in Vijayawada, inaugurating projects worth Rs 220 crores. Under PM Modi's leadership, India emphasizes a zero-casualty disaster management approach, aiming to strengthen disaster resilience through initiatives like NIDM's Southern Campus and advanced training facilities.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to mark a significant occasion as the Chief Guest at the 20th Foundation Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, this Sunday. As part of the celebrations, Shah will unveil several projects valued at Rs 220 crores, according to an official release.
In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive, India is pivoting to a zero-casualty strategy in disaster management, moving away from traditional relief-focused methods. Shah's itinerary includes inaugurating key projects: the Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the 10th NDRF Battalion, and the Regional Response Centre in Supaul, underscoring India's commitment to disaster resilience and response capability.
Additionally, Shah will lay the foundation for an 'Integrated Indoor Shooting Range' at Hyderabad's National Police Academy. This state-of-the-art, Rs 27 crore facility will provide all-weather, technologically advanced training for IPS probationers. The new infrastructure mirrors international standards, enhancing the training spectrum within Indian police forces amid other disaster management and response enhancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
