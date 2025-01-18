Left Menu

Farmers Unite Again: Renewed Efforts for Agricultural Rights

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer bodies held a second meeting aimed at pressing the Indian government to meet their demands, including legal guarantees for minimum support price. Despite inconclusive talks, efforts for unity continue. Farmer leader Dallewal's hunger strike persists to highlight these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:28 IST
A second round of discussions between the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and two allied farmer organizations ended without resolution on Saturday in their push to secure government compliance with their demands, including a legislative guarantee on minimum support prices for crops.

The talks, held in Patiala, mark the latest attempt for unity among the farmer groups, with key focus on an ongoing hunger strike by SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal which has now entered its 54th day. Dallewal's strike serves as a dramatic reminder of the urgency behind these longstanding agricultural issues.

Despite past failed attempts for cooperation, farmer leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher remain committed to coalescing their efforts. They urge the government to address their concerns, condemning the proposed draft policy they believe mirrors previous, repealed farm laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

