Champagne Slump: Economic Gloom Dampens Bubbly Sales

French champagne exports fell by nearly 10% in 2024 due to economic and political uncertainties affecting key markets. Domestic sales also dropped significantly amid ongoing economic challenges. Producers are adapting to adverse conditions by strategizing for future sustainability and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:00 IST
French champagne shipments declined by nearly 10% last year, impacted by economic and political uncertainties that dampened consumer enthusiasm in major markets, including France and the United States, according to the producers association.

"Champagne is a barometer of consumers' state of mind," Maxime Toubart, committee co-president, noted amidst fraught global conditions and sluggish economic progress in key regions.

As the French domestic market struggles, with a decline in consumption and a turbulent political environment, producers are urged to prioritize sustainability and expansion into new markets.

