Champagne Slump: Economic Gloom Dampens Bubbly Sales

French champagne shipments declined by nearly 10% last year, impacted by economic and political uncertainties that dampened consumer enthusiasm in major markets, including France and the United States, according to the producers association.

"Champagne is a barometer of consumers' state of mind," Maxime Toubart, committee co-president, noted amidst fraught global conditions and sluggish economic progress in key regions.

As the French domestic market struggles, with a decline in consumption and a turbulent political environment, producers are urged to prioritize sustainability and expansion into new markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)