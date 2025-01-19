Left Menu

Adani Energy Solutions' Record Transmission Project Wins Propel Growth

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has secured two major transmission projects in Rajasthan, boosting its order book to Rs 54,700 crore for FY25. This achievement enhances its market share in tariff-based competitive bidding orders and forecasts significant revenue and profit growth in the coming years.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, the leading power transmission and distribution company in India, recently secured significant project wins, pushing its order book for fiscal year 2025 to an impressive Rs 54,700 crore. The company captured two key transmission projects in Rajasthan, valued at Rs 28,455 crore, as part of a renewable energy initiative.

This milestone marks AESL's largest order acquisition to date, including the Rs 25,000-crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC project. The company's market share for tariff-based competitive bidding orders has increased to 24%, enhancing its position in the private sector.

AESL's developments also reflect in its distribution network, which services over 3 million customers, and its potential in smart metering projects, aiming to add several million meters by 2026. Despite market fluctuations, AESL aims to stabilize interest costs through strategic capital management.

