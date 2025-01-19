Empowering Remote Communities: Minister Thakur's Initiative
Union Minister Savitri Thakur's visit to Arunachal Pradesh emphasizes the government's commitment to uplifting women, children, and local communities. By inspecting projects under various schemes and exploring cultural sites, she highlighted efforts in rural development, women's empowerment, and socio-economic growth through education and skill development.
Union Minister Savitri Thakur emphasized the necessity of cohesive action among stakeholders to tackle challenges faced by women and children, aiming for pervasive societal development.
In her three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, she inspected ongoing projects and praised effective implementation of government schemes.
During her visit, Thakur stressed on women's safety via support centers and endorsed the enhancement of rural infrastructure through housing and employment schemes, spotlighting education, nutrition, and cultural appreciation as keystones for regional progress.
