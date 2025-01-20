Controversy Brews Over RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict

The Sealdah Court's recent ruling, which found Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case, has ignited a political storm. Communist Party of India (Marxist) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for insufficient progress, suggesting multiple individuals were involved. Salim accused central agencies of echoing West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance.

Adding tension, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya claimed evidence was tampered with following the assault and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Bhattacharya alleged improper handling of crucial evidence, with the investigation being overseen by the Supreme Court yet awaiting additional documentation.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress lauded the judgement as a validation of the Kolkata Police's quick response in the case. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh emphasized the ruling reinforced the legitimacy of the investigation, which saw an arrest within 24 hours of the crime. The case has stirred national outcry, demanding justice for the victim.

