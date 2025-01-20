Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for 38th National Games with Renewed Spirit

Assam's contingent is ready for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, at a ceremony in Guwahati, encouraged athletes to bring glory to the state. He praised Assam's sports advancements and emphasized continued support for athletes, aiming for improved performance and future success.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam contingent is set to showcase their athletic prowess at the 38th National Games, scheduled in Uttarakhand. During an official send-off ceremony at Sarusajai Stadium, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also the President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), extended his best wishes to the athletes.

In his address, Sonowal expressed confidence in Assam as a burgeoning sports hub, urging athletes to embody discipline and dedication. Quoting cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, he highlighted sports as a symbol of peace and development, emphasizing Assam's history of hosting major events, which bolster its sporting stature.

Sonowal commended the progress made under Prime Minister Modi, noting Assam's role in prestigious tournaments. He praised the AOA's initiatives, like the 2022 Assam Youth Olympics, reaffirming commitment to athlete support. Sonowal emphasized sports' impact on social development and expressed optimism in Assam's future achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

