Dense Fog Blankets North India, Disrupts Trains and Daily Life

Fog-induced disruptions hit train services in Delhi, affecting 19 trains. The cold wave persists, impacting air quality and prompting night shelters for the homeless. Major areas, including Prayagraj, Agra, and Kashmir Valley, experience dense fog and chilly conditions, with some improvement expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:12 IST
A thin layer of fog covering the Mayur Vihar area Monday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday morning, dense fog shrouded Delhi, leading to disruption in train services, with 19 trains reported running behind schedule, as per the Indian Railways. Affected trains include Nauchandi Express, Vaishali Express, and others, as the railways advised passengers to verify schedules beforehand.

In midst of these foggy conditions, defense personnel carried out parade rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day at Kartavya Path. Areas like Akshardham Temple also experienced fog, as the cold wave persisted across the capital. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi's early morning temperature was logged at 12.6°C, with predictions of a low of 11°C later.

The city's air quality remains a concern, recorded at a 'very poor' level, with an AQI of 344, slightly up from 340 the previous day. Meanwhile, the homeless continued to seek refuge in night shelters provided by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Neighboring regions, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, similarly experienced fog, with Prayagraj witnessing a high number of devotees gathering despite the weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

