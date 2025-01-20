Controversy Erupts as Verdict Delivered in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

In a high-profile case that has gripped the state, the Sealdah court has found Sanjay Roy guilty in the shocking rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case, which has elicited widespread public outcry, is set to reach a dramatic climax with the court now poised to reveal the extent of punishment meted out to the accused.

Amid tight security featuring hundreds of police personnel, including top officials from Kolkata Police, tensions remain high as political leaders voice their concerns. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya criticized the swift proceedings, questioning the rush in delivering justice, and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation that could implicate more individuals. Alleging procedural haste, Bhattacharya invoked the potential pitfalls of rushed justice.

Criticism also emerged from the CPI(M), with State Secretary Md Salim suggesting the involvement of additional suspects and accusing central agencies of insufficient progress in the investigation, echoing the political statements of Mamata Banerjee. As the public and political figures demand transparency and diligence, the call for continued pursuit of justice for the victim's family remains fervent.

(With inputs from agencies.)