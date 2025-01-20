Controversy Surrounds UK's New Office for Value for Money

British lawmakers expressed skepticism on Monday regarding the potential effectiveness of the newly launched Office for Value for Money, intending to streamline public finances.

The Treasury Committee has raised concerns about the overlapping functions of this office with existing bodies like the National Audit Office, pointing out its lack of a defined framework and clear efficacy measures.

Despite these criticisms, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves remains committed to achieving a 2% efficiency savings target, amidst mounting pressure to curb expenditure without increasing taxes.

