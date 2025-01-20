Controversy Surrounds UK's New Office for Value for Money
British lawmakers question the efficacy of the newly established Office for Value for Money. With just 12 staff, it faces criticism over redundancy and undefined objectives. Announced by Rachel Reeves, this office aims to identify 2% efficiency savings, despite criticism of potentially duplicating existing public bodies' roles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:24 IST
British lawmakers expressed skepticism on Monday regarding the potential effectiveness of the newly launched Office for Value for Money, intending to streamline public finances.
The Treasury Committee has raised concerns about the overlapping functions of this office with existing bodies like the National Audit Office, pointing out its lack of a defined framework and clear efficacy measures.
Despite these criticisms, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves remains committed to achieving a 2% efficiency savings target, amidst mounting pressure to curb expenditure without increasing taxes.
