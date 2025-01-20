Crypto Revolution: Trump's Meme Coin Takes the Market by Storm

Donald Trump's latest venture into the financial world, his newly-minted cryptocurrency known as $TRUMP, rocketed to nearly $12 billion in market value on Monday, pulling in billions in trading volume just as bitcoin reached a record high ahead of Trump's return to the White House.

Launched last Friday, the meme coin surged to $58.56, earning it the 18th spot among top cryptocurrencies with a 24-hour trading volume hitting $52.5 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token, primarily owned by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, provoked a robust reaction within the crypto community.

Industry experts, while acknowledging the token's market impact, voiced concerns over the ethical implications of its launch by a prominent political figure. Analysts warn the blending of politics and decentralized finance could lead to regulatory complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)