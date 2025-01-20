Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Arms, Liquor, and Drug Seizures Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Police has registered 397 cases for Model Code of Conduct violations in early January. Significant seizures include unlicensed arms, liquor, drugs, and cash, with multiple arrests made. Anti-crime efforts intensify as crucial assembly elections approach, culminating in the bust of an interstate illegal firearm operation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have taken significant measures in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, registering 397 cases for violations of the Model Code of Conduct from January 7 to January 19. These elections, involving Delhi's 70-seat assembly, will see voters heading to the polls on February 5 with results expected by February 8.
In a crackdown on illicit activities, police seized 212 unlicensed firearms and 295 cartridges, alongside confiscating 36,223 liters of liquor valued at over Rs 1 crore. Additionally, 74.85 kilograms of drugs and 1200 injections estimated at Rs 15 crore were also seized, part of comprehensive efforts to maintain law and order.
The Delhi Police reported the arrest of 14,183 individuals under preventive measures and other laws within this time frame. Among various operations, authorities dismantled an interstate syndicate trafficking illegal firearms, recovering five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made guns, and 28 live cartridges. Investigations link the suspects to the notorious Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Have faith that lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi at BJP rally.
AAP chief Kejriwal says BJP seeking votes for Delhi Assembly polls by abusing him.
Political Debates Heat Up as 'Pyari Didi Yojana' Sparks Controversy Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP Claims AAP Influencing Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
EC to announce schedule for Delhi Assembly polls today at 2 pm.