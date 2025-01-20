NTPC REL Powers Ahead with Gujarat Solar Project Launch

State-owned power giant NTPC announced Monday the partial commercial launch of a significant solar power project by its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL). The project, located in Sadla, Gujarat, marks a crucial step in expanding renewable energy capacity in the region.

NTPC REL has successfully commissioned 25 MW out of a planned 200 MW at the Gujarat Solar PV Project. This step forward reflects NTPC REL's commitment to fostering sustainable and environmentally-friendly power solutions in India.

The company declared the 25 MW capacity operational as of January 17, 2025. NTPC REL, as a subsidiary of NTPC, continues to push the boundaries of renewable energy production in the country, aligning with global trends toward sustainable electricity generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)