NTPC REL Powers Ahead with Gujarat Solar Project Launch
NTPC's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, has initiated partial commercial operations of a 200 MW solar project in Gujarat. The first 25 MW of capacity has been commissioned at the Gujarat Solar PV Project located in Sadla. The project officially commenced operations on January 17, 2025.
State-owned power giant NTPC announced Monday the partial commercial launch of a significant solar power project by its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL). The project, located in Sadla, Gujarat, marks a crucial step in expanding renewable energy capacity in the region.
NTPC REL has successfully commissioned 25 MW out of a planned 200 MW at the Gujarat Solar PV Project. This step forward reflects NTPC REL's commitment to fostering sustainable and environmentally-friendly power solutions in India.
The company declared the 25 MW capacity operational as of January 17, 2025. NTPC REL, as a subsidiary of NTPC, continues to push the boundaries of renewable energy production in the country, aligning with global trends toward sustainable electricity generation.
