Yogi Adityanath Champions Nature and Unity in Uttar Pradesh Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates an Elephant Rescue Center, highlighting eco-balance through nature coordination and trees planting. He praises Maha Kumbh Mela preparations for unity and devotion, aligning with PM Modi’s vision. The event emphasizes India's pursuit of caste unity and environmental consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Elephant Rescue Center at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, underscoring the significance of harmony with nature for ecological balance. He highlighted efforts by the state and center under the double engine government over the past 7-8 years, including the plantation of approximately 100 crore trees, as steps towards environmental preservation. 'By establishing coordination with nature, we can maintain balance. If we are sensitive to the environment, animals, and birds, we'll enjoy better surroundings,' said Adityanath, emphasizing the importance for future generations to understand environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing arrangements and dedication towards implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He remarked on the spiritual atmosphere, with devotees chanting and performing holy dips during key events. 'There is devotion and faith, and all the ghats are pure and filled with devotees,' Adityanath stated.

Emphasizing national unity, Adityanath conveyed that the image of India being presented is free from caste divisions, promoting a message of 'unity.' He emphasized the significance of Prayagraj's message of unity, which he believes will contribute to building 'Akhand Bharat,' a united India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

