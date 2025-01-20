Statue Unveiling Honors Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji in Ahmedabad

In a significant cultural event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a statue of Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji near the Sardar Patel Memorial Building in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad. The ceremony also marked the inauguration of plaques renaming a circle and two roads in the Acharya's honor.

According to official sources, the newly named Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuriji Circle was inaugurated amidst much fanfare. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, was also present, underscoring the importance of the occasion. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has christened two roads, signifying respect for the Jainacharya's contributions.

One of these roads, from Madhuram Tower to Hathi Circle, is now called Panyas Ratnakarvijay Marg, while another, from Circuit House and Post Office Quarters to Silver Park Society, is named Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuri Marg. Gratitude was expressed by Muni Shri Vijay Ravishekharsurishwarji to the Chief Minister for honoring the revered leader.

CM Patel emphasized the welfare work of the Acharya, including the establishment of gaushalas, hospitals, and educational institutions in Mewar and Marwar, highlighting the state government's respect for his efforts. Dignitaries such as Ahmedabad Mayor Smt. Pratibha Jain and MLA Smt. Darshana Vaghela attended, alongside numerous followers.

In other news, CM Patel approved Rs 220 crore for railway infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' initiative. This underscores the dual focus on heritage preservation and infrastructure enhancement to improve public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)