Public Outrage as RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Avoids Death Penalty

The Sealdah Court's decision to sentence the RG Kar rape-murder convict to life imprisonment has sparked widespread outrage. Both medical professionals and politicians demand the death penalty, voicing dissatisfaction with the verdict. Demonstrations and official statements highlight a national call for harsher punishments for heinous crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:58 IST
Vinay Aggarwal, Chairman of the IMA Action Committee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Sealdah Court's ruling of life imprisonment for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, has incited significant public outcry. Both Vinay Aggarwal, Chairman of the IMA Action Committee, and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel have criticized the decision, demanding capital punishment for Roy.

Aggarwal expressed that the entire nation and the medical community were angered by the sentence. He emphasized the need for the High Court to reassess the case, highlighting Roy's admissions involving more individuals. Junior doctors have protested the verdict, with calls for stricter punishment for Roy escalating to higher judicial authorities.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association expressed their disappointment on social media, labeling the judgement a national disgrace. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the decision would have differed under Kolkata Police's jurisdiction, reinforcing the demand for severe penalties for grave offenses.

