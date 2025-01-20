Left Menu

Luxury Cars and Cash Seized in Major Money Laundering Raids

The Enforcement Directorate seized luxury cars, cash, and digital devices during multi-state raids linked to a money laundering investigation involving Vuenow Marketing Services Ltd. The operation took place across locations in Haryana, Punjab and Mumbai, revealing intricate financial schemes with significant crime proceeds spent on luxury assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:52 IST
Luxury vehicle recovered by ED Jalandhar (Photo/ED X account). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated luxury automobiles, cash totaling Rs three lakh, incriminating documents, and digital gadgets. These assets emerged following widespread raids across Haryana, Punjab, and Mumbai, targeting Vuenow Marketing Services Ltd and its allied companies.

The operation, focused on alleged financial misdeeds by Vuenow Marketing Services Ltd, unfolded on January 17, involving the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office. The investigative sweep spanned eleven sites including residential and commercial hubs in Gurugram, Panchkula, and Jind of Haryana; Mohali in Punjab; and parts of Mumbai, engaging multiple suspect entities like Big Boy Toyz and Planckdot Pvt Ltd.

The impetus for ED's probe stemmed from an FIR lodged by Noida Police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Central to the inquiry is the allegation that the company deceptively lured investors with a fraudulent cloud leasing model, misappropriating proceeds into luxury assets through shell entities. The investigation continues to unravel the complex financial maneuvers, with initial searches occurring late last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

