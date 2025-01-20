Left Menu

Mizoram's Battle Against ASF: A Temporary Halt

Mizoram has not seen any pig deaths due to African Swine Fever since January, but the disease has claimed over 62,000 pigs since March 2021. Though currently subdued, ASF often resurfaces in warm climates. Total monetary losses are estimated at nearly Rs 900 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:04 IST
Mizoram has experienced a lull in African Swine Fever (ASF) cases, with no reported pig deaths since January this year, according to officials from the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department.

Since its outbreak in March 2021, ASF has claimed the lives of over 62,000 pigs. Although the spread seems contained temporarily, authorities caution against complacency, pointing out that ASF typically resurfaces during warmer months.

The outbreak has inflicted significant economic damage, with a cumulative monetary loss estimated at nearly Rs 900 crore. Measures continue to be in place to control potential flare-ups.

