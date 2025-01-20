Mizoram's Battle Against ASF: A Temporary Halt

Mizoram has experienced a lull in African Swine Fever (ASF) cases, with no reported pig deaths since January this year, according to officials from the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department.

Since its outbreak in March 2021, ASF has claimed the lives of over 62,000 pigs. Although the spread seems contained temporarily, authorities caution against complacency, pointing out that ASF typically resurfaces during warmer months.

The outbreak has inflicted significant economic damage, with a cumulative monetary loss estimated at nearly Rs 900 crore. Measures continue to be in place to control potential flare-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)