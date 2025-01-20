Trump's Energy Orders: Powering U.S. Competitiveness

President-elect Donald Trump will soon sign executive orders to declare a national energy emergency, aiming to boost the production of oil and gas in the United States. His administration hopes to lower energy costs for American consumers and enhance the nation's global competitiveness.

These orders are seen as Trump's attempt to reduce regulatory hurdles and elevate U.S. energy production. While specific details are scarce, the initiative focuses on increasing energy supply to maintain the competitive edge, especially against China in fields like artificial intelligence.

The move also targets Alaska's untapped resources, with plans to lift previous restrictions from the Interior and Agriculture departments to maximize the state's oil, gas, and mineral production. The actions signal a reversal of the outgoing administration's focus on electric vehicles and efficiency standards.

