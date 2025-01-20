Left Menu

Life Sentence Sparks Debate: Calls for Robust Anti-Crime Policies

Advocate Sidharth Luthra discusses the Sealdah Court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy, emphasizing death penalties' rarity. The CBI and the victim's family may appeal. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose highlights the need for proactive policies amidst rising crimes after Roy's conviction for a doctor’s murder and rape.

Updated: 20-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Advocate Sidharth Luthra weighed in on the Sealdah Court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment, noting that death penalty is reserved for rare cases. Luthra told ANI that the judge must have considered the crime's evidence, brutality, and Roy's personal circumstances before ruling.

Luthra further mentioned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has the right to appeal the decision, as does the victim's family, should they wish to press for a death sentence. He emphasized that challenging the verdict remains a legal option for both parties.

In light of the verdict, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose underscored that severe punishments alone won't eradicate crime. In a video message, Bose called for a comprehensive and proactive policy to address the underlying societal issues fueling crimes such as rape, assault, and murder. He stressed the importance of ensuring women's safety, particularly in sensitive environments like medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

