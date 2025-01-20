Left Menu

Trump's Crypto Revolution: Creating the 'Crypto Capital' of the World

The price of bitcoin surged over $109,000 ahead of Trump's inauguration, as the industry anticipates pro-crypto measures. Despite past skepticism, Trump supports digital currencies and plans to implement industry-friendly regulations. His administration includes crypto supporters, and a US crypto stockpile is proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The cryptocurrency market experienced a surge in bitcoin prices, eclipsing $109,000 just before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. This spike reflects industry optimism for his upcoming pro-crypto policies.

Trump, who previously criticized bitcoin, has had a change of heart, embracing digital currencies and promising to transform the US into the global 'crypto capital.' His agenda includes establishing a US crypto stockpile and appointing crypto-friendly leaders in key government positions.

While controversial and unpredictable, cryptocurrencies continue to defy critics, drawing significant investments and support from Trump's administration, which promises to foster a thriving environment for the digital currency sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

