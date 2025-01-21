Trump Declares Energy Emergency: A Shift in U.S. Policy

Former President Donald Trump has declared a national energy emergency to maximize oil and gas production in the United States. This declaration marks a significant shift in energy policy, reversing Joe Biden's efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

Trump's plan includes withdrawing from international climate agreements, ending restrictions on fossil fuel industries, and halting leasing auctions for wind farms. The move aims to lower consumer prices and bolster U.S. energy dominance globally.

Critics argue that Trump's policies could harm environmental protection efforts and face legal challenges. Environmental groups and the Democratic National Committee have voiced strong opposition, citing potential negative impacts on public health and job security.

(With inputs from agencies.)