Left Menu

Trump Declares Energy Emergency: A Shift in U.S. Policy

Former President Donald Trump has announced a national energy emergency to boost oil and gas production, reversing former President Joe Biden's green energy initiatives. The move aims to reduce consumer costs and enhance national security but faces criticism from environmentalists and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:02 IST
Trump Declares Energy Emergency: A Shift in U.S. Policy
Trump

Former President Donald Trump has declared a national energy emergency to maximize oil and gas production in the United States. This declaration marks a significant shift in energy policy, reversing Joe Biden's efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

Trump's plan includes withdrawing from international climate agreements, ending restrictions on fossil fuel industries, and halting leasing auctions for wind farms. The move aims to lower consumer prices and bolster U.S. energy dominance globally.

Critics argue that Trump's policies could harm environmental protection efforts and face legal challenges. Environmental groups and the Democratic National Committee have voiced strong opposition, citing potential negative impacts on public health and job security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025