Biden Blasts Trump's Social Security Policies Amid Controversy

Former President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump, claiming he has harmed Social Security, during his speech at a Chicago conference. As Democrats highlight threats to Social Security in anticipation of midterm elections, Biden warns of significant damage and urges caution against Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-04-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 05:08 IST
Former President Joe Biden made a rare public appearance in Chicago on Tuesday, where he delivered scathing criticism of President Donald Trump's handling of Social Security. Speaking at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled, Biden accused Trump of dismantling the vital program.

In his first major speech since leaving office, Biden highlighted the alleged damage inflicted by Trump's administration within its first 100 days, describing it as "breathtaking" and warning of "destruction" to Social Security. The Democrats have been focusing on Social Security as a key issue for the upcoming midterm elections.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has faced backlash for workforce cuts and tighter identity-proofing measures within the Social Security Administration. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, responded to Biden's comments, hinting at his age while defending recent measures aimed at curbing fraud and misuse of benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

