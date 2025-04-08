Left Menu

India's Pioneering Climate Change Station: A Himalayan Milestone

India inaugurated its first climate change station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, aiming to study atmospheric and climate phenomena in the Himalayas. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and local officials emphasized its role in understanding climate impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, India has inaugurated its first climate change station in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The facility, part of the Central University of Jammu's Himalayan High Altitude Atmospheric and Climate Research Center, was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday. The station is set to enhance the scientific community's understanding of atmospheric and climate phenomena in the Himalayan region.

An official spokesperson highlighted the initiative's significance in bolstering scientific research on climate change and its environmental impacts. According to the statement, the station will play a crucial role in providing insights into the complex climate systems of the Himalayas.

The inauguration, held in Mandlote village, Chenani tehsil, saw the participation of senior officials from both central and Union Territory governments. Union Minister Singh remarked on social media platform X about the unique significance of the project, noting that it is the world's second such facility in the Himalayan area. The project received a warm reception from local residents and dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

