Trump Exits Paris Climate Deal Again: What’s Next for Global Climate Efforts?

President Trump re-withdraws the U.S. from the Paris climate deal, challenging global emissions reduction efforts. His move aligns with efforts to deregulate U.S. oil and gas firms. Despite the exit, the U.N. remains hopeful that segments of the U.S. will pursue low-carbon growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:41 IST
Trump Exits Paris Climate Deal Again: What’s Next for Global Climate Efforts?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has once again opted to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, marking the second time in a decade the nation has stepped back from global climate commitments. The withdrawal places the U.S. among a few nations like Iran, Libya, and Yemen that are outside this critical pact aimed at limiting global warming.

This decision echoes Trump's skepticism of climate change, dismissed by him as a 'hoax', and aligns with his broader goal to enable U.S. oil and gas industries to operate without regulatory constraints. Trump signed the withdrawal order in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

However, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed optimism about U.S. cities, states, and businesses continuing their pursuit of low-carbon growth. Despite broader political challenges, experts are concerned that the U.S.'s exit could hinder global emissions reduction efforts, with climate diplomacy expert Li Shuo warning that the move jeopardizes U.S. competitiveness in clean energy sectors against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

