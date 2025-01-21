Market Turbulence as Trump Proposes Tariffs

Global markets were struck with volatility on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of potential import tariffs on Mexico and Canada, reversing initial investor optimism. The introduction of these tariffs could significantly impact trade relations and economic dynamics with the neighboring countries.

Reactions to Trump's inauguration speech, where he hinted at economic nationalism, were first felt in Asian markets due to the U.S. holiday on Monday. Stock futures, including Nasdaq and S&P 500, fell, with similar declines observed in European and Japanese indices. This shift reflects investor anxieties over the potential inflationary impact of Trump's economic policies, which could boost the dollar at the expense of bond markets.

Treasury markets saw a drop in yields, with the 10-year bond yield lowering, indicating inverse movements typical of this sector. Oil prices also weakened following Trump's declaration of a plan to maximize U.S. oil and gas production, further underscoring the uncertainty facing global investors in this new era of economic policy redirection.

(With inputs from agencies.)