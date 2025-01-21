Devotees Brave Chilly Weather to Partake in Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam

In defiance of cold weather and heavy fog, a large assembly of devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday, submerging in the sacred waters during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. According to Uttar Pradesh government data, over 1.597 million people participated in the ritual on the event's ninth day.

As of January 20, the number of visitors taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers exceeded 88.1 million. Despite a dense fog blanketing the city in the morning, Prayagraj airport maintained regular flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 11°C for the city with forecasts predicting fog in the morning, giving way to clearer skies later. Meanwhile, thousands flocked to Sangam's banks to partake in the spiritual cleansing experience.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, on a three-day visit to the Maha Kumbh, expressed her delight at attending the sacred event, declaring herself excited and hopeful. Scheduled key 'snan' dates include January 29, February 3, 12, and 26, with extensive security measures in place.

