Assam's Investment Horizon Invites South Korean Industrialists

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extends an invitation to South Korean industrialists for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, highlighting Assam's strategic position and investor-friendly policies. He engages with Korean business leaders, promoting collaboration opportunities and emphasizing the state's economic potential and tourism allure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:42 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to bolster global investment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has personally invited South Korean industrial leaders to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit set for February 25-26, in Guwahati. Speaking at an investment roadshow held by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Seoul, Sarma emphasized Assam's strategic advantages, appealing to foreign investors.

The Chief Minister underscored the supportive stance of the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accentuating Assam's unique policy benefits that make it an attractive destination for investment. Highlighting the Act East Policy, Sarma stated that it seeks to position Assam as a gateway to enhance India's ties with Southeast and East Asian nations. Over 140 Korean business leaders participated, reflecting significant interest in Assam as a business hub.

Sarma also showcased Assam's tourism allure, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, lush tea gardens, and stunning resorts, making the state a prime location for both leisure and investment. During talks with Kyungsung Kang, President of the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency, Sarma discussed potential collaborations in trade and industry. He further outlined plans for a semiconductor ecosystem in Assam to support the new OSAT facility in Jagiroad.

The Chief Minister further engaged with leaders from South Korea's automobile sector, offering state support to develop a manufacturing base in Assam. He highlighted the region's convenient access to India's massive automobile market and Southeast Asian markets, creating robust growth potential. The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is anticipated to be a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, fostering trade and industrial development partnerships in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

