MahaKumbh 2023: Devotees Flock Amidst Ex-President Kovind’s Praise for Arrangements

Former President Ram Nath Kovind praised the arrangements at Uttar Pradesh's MahaKumbh and discussed 'One Nation, One Election.' Foggy weather didn't deter the massive turnout at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, where over 88 million devotees performed a holy dip. IMD forecasts predicted foggy mornings and clear afternoons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:56 IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the MahaKumbh at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, conveying appreciation for the site's organization during the grand religious gathering. Expressing satisfaction, he commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's operational efforts, crediting them for ensuring seamless arrangements before revealing to ANI his acclaim for the administration's work.

Discussing the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, Kovind, chair of the committee on the prospective bill, stated that the decision rests with the Parliament. He asserted that its passage could bolster the nation's GDP and propel India towards becoming the second largest economy, serving as a transformational milestone in economic progress.

Despite fog-shrouded skies and cold weather with a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, thousands gathered at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam to partake in the revered Mahakumbh holy dip, a confluence where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. Sudha Murty, MP, expressed joy in attending, as the state reported over 88.1 million devotees participating in the holy act so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

