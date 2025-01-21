NHC Foods Reports Surging Profits and Expansion Plans

NHC Foods Limited has announced a substantial upswing in its financial performance for the third quarter of FY25. The Mumbai-based company reported an impressive 384% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs 208.33 Lakhs, powered by a notable 58% boost in revenue.

The growth reflects NHC Foods' strategic focus on market expansion and investment in manufacturing and research. Plans to develop a sesame seed processing facility are underway, alongside a strategic rebranding of its spice brand, Saaz, aimed at tapping further into domestic and international markets.

Aside from its expansion initiatives, NHC Foods is also entering the wellness sector with a targeted investment in Buyceps. This move is designed to capture the growing demand for health products, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable growth and market leadership.

