NHC Foods Reports Surging Profits and Expansion Plans
NHC Foods Limited reported a 384% increase in PAT for Q3-FY25, driven by a 58% rise in revenue. The company is expanding its sesame processing capabilities and rebranding its flagship spice line. A new health and wellness investment aims to bolster its market presence domestically and internationally.
NHC Foods Limited has announced a substantial upswing in its financial performance for the third quarter of FY25. The Mumbai-based company reported an impressive 384% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs 208.33 Lakhs, powered by a notable 58% boost in revenue.
The growth reflects NHC Foods' strategic focus on market expansion and investment in manufacturing and research. Plans to develop a sesame seed processing facility are underway, alongside a strategic rebranding of its spice brand, Saaz, aimed at tapping further into domestic and international markets.
Aside from its expansion initiatives, NHC Foods is also entering the wellness sector with a targeted investment in Buyceps. This move is designed to capture the growing demand for health products, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable growth and market leadership.
