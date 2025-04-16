Starlink's Expansion Plans in India: Partnerships, Challenges, and Future Prospects

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently engaged in a pivotal meeting with Starlink's delegation, discussing the company's existing partnerships and ambitious investment strategies for India. This discussion comes at a juncture where Starlink, a leader in satellite internet, faces hurdles in obtaining the necessary security clearnace and licensing.

Starlink's expansion plans are closely watched, especially after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already signed agreements with SpaceX to introduce satellite internet services. However, operational initiation remains in limbo due to pending spectrum allocation rules and security approvals. Starlink's global presence is substantial, operating the world's largest satellite constellation.

The meeting also coincides with broader trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington, focusing on a potential bilateral agreement. Meanwhile, competitors like OneWeb, backed by Bharti Group, are also preparing to enter this space, with all eyes on regulatory developments by telecom authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)