Markets Jitter as Trump Tariff Talks Loom

The return of Donald Trump to the presidency sent shockwaves through global markets on Tuesday as investors braced for potential changes in trade policy. Following his inauguration, Trump's remarks on imposing tariffs rattled markets across Asia and Europe.

Throughout the day, the Mexican and Canadian currencies experienced notable declines after Trump suggested implementing 25% tariffs on imports from these countries. This uncertainty led to market volatility as U.S. stock futures dipped and Asian markets wavered.

Trump's trade strategies with the European Union also stirred speculation. While some investors expected immediate tariff actions, Trump's lack of concrete steps left the situation hanging in suspense, causing mixed reactions in various financial sectors around the world.

