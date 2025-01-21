Trump's Second Term: Financial Market Rollercoaster

Financial markets experienced fluctuations as Donald Trump began his second term as U.S. President. While there was initial relief following an unchanged tariff policy, markets reacted to his suggestion of imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The dollar, which initially slipped, surged against the Canadian dollar, and U.S. markets are now bracing for potential volatility. Investors are navigating challenges from potential inflation and economic growth driven by Trump's policy directions.

Analysts caution against making hasty decisions based on political announcements. As Trump returns with an ambitious agenda, the economic impacts remain uncertain, presenting both opportunities and risks for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)