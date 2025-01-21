High-Profile Visits Scheduled for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Amidst Growing Pilgrim Footfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to make an appearance at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on February 5, according to sources. This visit will follow the attendance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is slated to partake in the celebrations on January 27. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is also expected to join the festivities on February 1.

On January 27, Amit Shah will immerse himself in the religious practices of the Maha Kumbh, including a holy dip at the Sangam, a Ganga Puja ritual, and discussions with government officials. Security apparatuses are on high alert, implementing special surveillance across critical parts of the city to safeguard the Home Minister's visit.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu is expected on February 10, engaging in significant events. Preparatory efforts on security and administration are being intensified to facilitate seamless visits by these dignitaries. Despite the dense fog enveloping the Maha Kumbh Mela today, the influx of devotees continues unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)