Tripura Celebrates 53rd Statehood Day with Distinguished Honors and Cultural Pride
Tripura commemorated its 53rd Statehood Day in a grand event featuring awards, cultural pride, and a call for development. Led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the celebration highlighted Tripura's progress and potential, reflecting on its rich history while focusing on future growth and self-reliance.
Tripura celebrated its 53rd Statehood Day with a grand event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the historic occasion, with several dignitaries, including state ministers, in attendance.
A total of 15 prestigious awards were bestowed, recognizing individuals for their significant contributions to Tripura's progress. The celebration was a reflection of the state's rich history and achievements, demonstrating a commitment to further development under CM Saha's leadership.
On platform X, CM Saha extended greetings to Tripura's citizens, urging cooperation for the state's all-around progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his best wishes, acknowledging Tripura's contributions to national growth and its rich cultural heritage. Tripura became a state in 1972 following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.
Earlier, CM Saha inaugurated Purvottar Adi Bazar, showcasing Tripura's potential as a tourism and cultural hub. He emphasized self-reliance and moving beyond governmental financial assistance, reflecting the state's potential for economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
