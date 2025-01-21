Tripura Celebrates 53rd Statehood Day with Distinguished Honors and Cultural Pride

Tripura celebrated its 53rd Statehood Day with a grand event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the historic occasion, with several dignitaries, including state ministers, in attendance.

A total of 15 prestigious awards were bestowed, recognizing individuals for their significant contributions to Tripura's progress. The celebration was a reflection of the state's rich history and achievements, demonstrating a commitment to further development under CM Saha's leadership.

On platform X, CM Saha extended greetings to Tripura's citizens, urging cooperation for the state's all-around progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his best wishes, acknowledging Tripura's contributions to national growth and its rich cultural heritage. Tripura became a state in 1972 following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

Earlier, CM Saha inaugurated Purvottar Adi Bazar, showcasing Tripura's potential as a tourism and cultural hub. He emphasized self-reliance and moving beyond governmental financial assistance, reflecting the state's potential for economic growth.

