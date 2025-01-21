Ahmedabad Breathes New Life with Oxygen Park Inauguration

On Monday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the much-anticipated Oxygen Park in South Bopal, Ahmedabad. The park, a result of collaboration under a Public-Private Partnership model, spans 1,900 square meters, serving as a green oasis amid urban infrastructure to rejuvenate the city residents' recreational experiences.

The Oxygen Park promises a verdant respite with charming gazebos, meticulously designed walking tracks, and a diverse array of flowering plants. This biodiversity is further enriched by a variety of tree species including neem, gulmohar, coconut, and teak, demonstrating AMC's unwavering commitment to enhancing the city's green cover. As part of their broader Mission Million Trees campaign, AMC has successfully planted 75 lakh trees over the past five years, along with establishing 319 Oxygen Parks and Urban Forests throughout Ahmedabad.

The city of Ahmedabad prides itself on its 303 gardens, including vertical installations, distributed across urban zones to advocate sustainable living. During the inauguration, Patel underscored the critical role of such green initiatives in elevating citizen well-being and advancing environmental sustainability. In a related move, the state government has earmarked Rs 605.48 crore for urban development, including projects such as stormwater drainage and developing urban roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)