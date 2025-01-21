Left Menu

BJP-AAP War of Words: Kejriwal Accused of Insulting Sanatan Dharma

Tensions flare as BJP leaders accuse AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of misinterpreting Ramayan and insulting Sanatan Dharma. Debates intensify with upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as both parties strengthen focus on religious and cultural stances to win voter support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:00 IST
BJP leader Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp exchange of words, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misrepresenting the Ramayan. Upadhyay claimed that Kejriwal speaks against Sanatan Dharma when his mind ceases to function appropriately, suggesting a political motive behind his remarks.

Upadhyay confidently predicted a BJP victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, stating that the 'Lotus' would bloom, symbolizing the party's return to power. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva echoed these sentiments, launching an attack on Kejriwal, accusing him of degrading Sanatan Dharma and distorting the revered Ramcharitmanas.

Responding to these accusations, Kejriwal defended his statements by claiming that BJP supports Ravana due to their 'demonic nature.' He further warned Delhi's slum residents about BJP's intentions if they gain power. Manish Sisodia, a staunch Kejriwal ally, backed his leader, chiding the BJP for defending Ravana as if they were his descendants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

