Tragedy Strikes at Barcelona Port: Fatal Explosion

An explosion at the Port of Barcelona has resulted in the death of one individual and injury to another, emergency services in Catalonia reported on Tuesday. The subsequent fire caused by the blast has been successfully extinguished.

The explosion occurred during maintenance work at the Energy Wharf, a zone where chemicals, natural gas, and refined petroleum products are routinely handled. Following the incident, Barcelona's city hall issued an alert at 10:40 a.m., highlighting a chemical risk due to the explosion's origin from a transport tank.

Companies nearby have taken precautionary measures, opting to confine their staff to reduce any further risks while emergency procedures remain in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)