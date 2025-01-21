Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Barcelona Port: Fatal Explosion

An explosion at the Port of Barcelona resulted in one fatality and another person being affected. The incident occurred during maintenance at the Energy Wharf, leading to a subsequent fire that has since been extinguished. Emergency measures were promptly activated to address chemical risk concerns.

21-01-2025
An explosion at the Port of Barcelona has resulted in the death of one individual and injury to another, emergency services in Catalonia reported on Tuesday. The subsequent fire caused by the blast has been successfully extinguished.

The explosion occurred during maintenance work at the Energy Wharf, a zone where chemicals, natural gas, and refined petroleum products are routinely handled. Following the incident, Barcelona's city hall issued an alert at 10:40 a.m., highlighting a chemical risk due to the explosion's origin from a transport tank.

Companies nearby have taken precautionary measures, opting to confine their staff to reduce any further risks while emergency procedures remain in effect.

