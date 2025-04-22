ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks in Nigeria's Northeast

The militant group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has asserted its role in a wave of violent assaults this month across northeastern Nigeria. Both Nigerian security forces and Christian civilians have been targeted, with ISWAP disseminating evidence through its news platform, Amaq, including a video and photographic documentation.

In Borno state, ISWAP's operations included an attack on a Nigerian army barracks in Yamtage town, resulting in the death of three soldiers and the destruction of the facility. Furthermore, in the same region, they reportedly detained and executed four members of pro-government militias aligned with the Nigerian army. Concurrently, in Adamawa state, ISWAP claimed responsibility for raids on Banga village, a predominantly Christian settlement.

The village endured two consecutive days of terror. On April 15, an assault led to the deaths of two Christian residents and the burning of more than 30 homes, as well as a church. This was followed by an April 16 attack on a police patrol, causing vehicle damage and officer injuries. The insurgents also released shocking images from an attack on Lareh village, where Christian properties were set ablaze. These attacks continue amid Nigerian government pledges to dismantle such groups, evidenced by a significant defense budget increase.

