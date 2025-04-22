Left Menu

Dollar Dives Amid Trump-Fed Tensions

Updated: 22-04-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar plunged to its lowest point in three years on Monday, driven by growing investor unease over President Trump's ongoing criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Trump's attacks threatened the Fed's independence, particularly as he demanded lower interest rates.

The dollar reached a decade-low against the Swiss franc and weakened significantly against the euro. Adding to the financial market turbulence, Trump hinted at possibly firing Powell, further shaking investor confidence.

Global markets responded with steep losses, notably in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, following Trump's social media discussions about Powell. The broader economic landscape continues to feel the strain from uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

