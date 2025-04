Leaked Messages and Power Struggles: The Hegseth Saga

President Donald Trump voiced his support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday following revelations that Hegseth disclosed sensitive military details related to a Yemen attack via the messaging app Signal. The disclosure occurred amidst a turbulent period for the Pentagon, highlighted by a significant internal investigation.

Trump commended Hegseth's performance, emphasizing his confidence in the secretary's abilities despite the criticism from Senate Democrats who have called for Hegseth's resignation. The controversy stems from Hegseth's continued use of unclassified communication systems to convey sensitive information, sparking security concerns.

Even as Hegseth faces opposition, his staunch support of Trump's military and border policies maintains his position within a politically charged environment. However, the situation remains tense as the Pentagon deals with high-profile dismissals and ongoing inquiries into internal leaks, creating a challenging landscape for current military leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)