Doda Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficking with Key Arrest

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, police in Doda district have arrested a woman linked to illegal substance smuggling, seizing 6 grams of heroin from her possession. The suspect, identified as Shakeela Begum, hails from Sadiqabad Dak Maholla in Doda.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta confirmed the arrest, highlighting that the operation was executed earlier today under the guidance of Station House Officer Doda, Parvaz Khanday, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Ajay Anand. This action followed intelligence sourced from a previous arrest of a man named Baber, who provided pivotal information regarding Begum's involvement in the drug trade.

Acting on specific intelligence about her presence in Doda, police conducted a raid, recovering 6 grams of heroin. Speaking to ANI, SSP Mehta explained, "An FIR filed in early 2025 led to Baber's arrest, with 10 grams of heroin seized from him. He subsequently identified a woman complicit in the drug trade. Based on this, police located and arrested her in Doda, seizing additional heroin."

SSP Mehta asserted, "No one involved in smuggling, irrespective of gender or age, will be spared." The arrested woman is under further investigation as authorities ramp up efforts to dismantle regional drug networks.

Mehta also noted the rising trend of suspects concealing their identities, often using others' names to evade arrest. He assured that police are meticulously following leads and remain committed to bringing individuals involved in the illicit trade to justice.

Authorities continue to bolster surveillance, with forthcoming raids planned to suppress illegal substance flow into the region. This arrest is a component of a broader operation targeting the drug trade in the area.

