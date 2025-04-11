Left Menu

US Intelligence Chief Sparks E-Voting Debate; India Defends Its System

As U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard raises concerns about security weaknesses in electronic voting systems, India reaffirms the robustness of its own machines. An Election Commission of India spokesperson asserts their devices, free from network connectivity, have proven reliable and secure, undergoing legal scrutiny and rigorous checks.

  • India

In a recent claim triggering fresh debates over electronic voting security, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard unearthed evidence pointing to significant vulnerabilities in voting machines, permitting vote tampering and election manipulation. She argued the urgent need for wider adoption of paper ballots to restore voter confidence in electoral systems.

Countering Gabbard's assertions, a source from the Election Commission of India emphasized the security of their Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). These machines, disconnected from internet and private networks, function independently like calculators. Ensuring transparency, over 5 crore VVPAT slips have been cross-verified in the presence of political party representatives.

In March, the ECI concluded an extensive engagement drive, interacting with political parties to bolster election integrity. Close to 4,719 meetings involved discussions with officials at various levels, demonstrating India's commitment to a transparent electoral process, attended by more than 28,000 political party representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

