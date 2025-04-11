Left Menu

Operation Rana: A Diplomatic and Intelligence Triumph

Following the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the NIA successfully executed a secretive transit operation amid threats from terror groups. High-level coordination between Indian and U.S. agencies ensured Rana's safe arrival in Delhi, marking a significant intelligence and diplomatic win for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:09 IST
Tahawwur Rana while being extradited to India (Pic Source: Office of Public Affairs, US Department of Justice) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

By Ravi Jalhotra. The extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has emerged as a strategic victory for Indian intelligence and diplomacy. Transported covertly from the U.S., Rana's transit was shrouded in secrecy as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) grappled with credible threats from Pakistan-based terror groups.

A specialized team of senior NIA officials and NSG commandos swiftly departed Los Angeles aboard a specially designated aircraft. The seamless operation saw intense real-time monitoring by elite intelligence personnel and air traffic control units, ensuring coordination between Indian and U.S. agencies. One NIA official reportedly held Rana's hand throughout the journey to ensure his safety and prevent self-harm.

The aircraft landed in Delhi on Thursday afternoon after a refueling stop. Extraordinary security measures were enforced, with Delhi Police staff surrendering mobile phones to avoid leaks. Rana exited the airport discreetly through an alternate gate, transported in a non-transparent van to prevent media coverage. He now remains in NIA's custody for 18 days to elaborate on his role in the 2008 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

