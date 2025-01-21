Left Menu

Court Halts Use of '10X Shakti' Trademark Amid Legal Battle

A Delhi court has issued an injunction against GRM Food Craft Pvt Ltd, banning the use of '10X Shakti' on wheat flour packaging. The court sided with Kumar Food Industries, original owners of 'Shakti Bhog', to prevent financial and reputational damage. Both companies operate in the same industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:38 IST
Court Halts Use of '10X Shakti' Trademark Amid Legal Battle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has barred GRM Food Craft Private Limited from using the trademark '10X Shakti' on its wheat flour packaging. This decision comes after the court found the company had been using 'Shakti 10X' without legal authorization.

The recent ruling by Rohini Court highlighted that Kumar Food Industries Ltd had a prima facie case, with the balance of convenience in its favor. The court remarked that failing to grant an ex-parte interim injunction could lead to irreparable financial losses and damage to the plaintiff's goodwill.

District Judge Umed Singh Grewal, presiding over the case, noted that the documents submitted confirmed that Kumar Food Industries was the original owner of the 'Shakti Bhog' trademark since 1975. The court observed that GRM Food Craft's use of the trademark '10X Shakti Bhog', prominently displaying 'Shakti', could mislead consumers regarding the product's origin.

The court's decision was granted under Order 39, Rules 1 & 2 of the CPC, restricting GRM Food Craft and its representatives from using the contested trademark until further notice. The ruling aims to halt consumer confusion and protect the plaintiff's market position.

Back in 1991, Kewal Krishan Kumar, Kumar Food Industries' founder, had registered the 'Shakti Bhog' trademark and its variations across multiple classes under the Trade Marks Act. Continuous use and licensing of the trademark has been maintained, establishing Kumar as the rightful owner. The court ruled in favor of Kumar's significant investment in brand reputation over the years.

The arguments revealed that GRM commenced selling wheat flour under '10X Shakti' 2-3 years ago, despite a rejected trademark registration application by the Trademark Registrar in March 2024. This court order protects consumers from potentially substandard goods marketed by the defendant using a deceptively similar brand name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025