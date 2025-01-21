Axis Securities Warns Against Investment Fraud
Axis Securities Ltd. warns the public about fraudsters misusing their name and logo to deceive investors. These impostors use social media and fake documents to lure victims, resulting in financial losses. Individuals are urged to verify requests and report suspicious activity to prevent falling victim to these scams.
- Country:
- India
Axis Securities Ltd. has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudulent activities by individuals or groups impersonating the company. These impostors are utilizing social media platforms and fake documents to offer purported investment advice, with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting investors.
According to reports, these scammers are using both Indian and international phone numbers to impersonate representatives of Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct. They employ counterfeit documents, deepfake videos, and create fake websites to mimic official channels. Victims are often coerced into transferring funds to fraudulent accounts.
The public is advised to exercise extreme caution and verify any communication before proceeding with financial transactions. Axis Securities urges individuals to report any such fraudulent activities immediately, as they are not liable for losses incurred due to these scams.
