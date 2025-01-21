Axis Securities Warns Against Investment Fraud

Axis Securities Ltd. has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudulent activities by individuals or groups impersonating the company. These impostors are utilizing social media platforms and fake documents to offer purported investment advice, with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting investors.

According to reports, these scammers are using both Indian and international phone numbers to impersonate representatives of Axis Securities Ltd./Axis Direct. They employ counterfeit documents, deepfake videos, and create fake websites to mimic official channels. Victims are often coerced into transferring funds to fraudulent accounts.

The public is advised to exercise extreme caution and verify any communication before proceeding with financial transactions. Axis Securities urges individuals to report any such fraudulent activities immediately, as they are not liable for losses incurred due to these scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)